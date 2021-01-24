Special Report: Addressing Indianapolis’ Violent Crime Problem

In a 2-Hour Special Edition of Open Lines we address Indianapolis’ violent crime problem and the cases that go unsolved.

Among the stories of violence in Indianapolis is the murder of Shane Spells, a 24-year-old US Postal Worker who was shot and killed while sitting in his own driveway in September 2019. His mother Shawn Spells joins us live as his case remains unsolved 16 months later.

Meanwhile, Senator Jack Sandlin offers his own solution to end Indianapolis’ crime problem: A state take over of IMPD. If passed into la, Senate Bill 168 would give a state commission would sole control of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Deon Levingston, Regional Vice President and General Manager for Radio One Indianapolis and B-Swift from HOT 96.3 join the conversation about violent crime and solution to end it in Indianapolis.

Open Lines with Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: