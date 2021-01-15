The Brooklyn Circus Connects With Todd Snyder x Champion For a Luxe Laidback Collection

Elevated basics just got even cooler.

Todd Snyder and Champion have been working together for nearly a decade as the two brands take the best of both to create an amazing product. Champion’s legendary comfortable and long-lasting sweat clothes are matched with Snyder’s ability to refine anything for a cleaner and updated fit. Now, the two are being joined by The Brooklyn Circus to add some flare to the already storied partnership.

The Brooklyn Circus first opened up back in 2006, and designer Ouigi Theodore fast developed a friendship with Snyder since they both have a penchant for uber-comfortable yet stylish clothing.

“Ouigi and I go way back in this industry, and I’m excited to be partnering with him as a guest designer after so many years of friendship,” Snyder said in a press release ahead of the anticipated collection’s drop. “The last year really motivated me to think about concrete ways that I could bring visibility to Black creatives. Collaborating with The Brooklyn Circus and working closely with Ouigi is a natural first step.”

But since the two have similar approaches to clothing, they initially weren’t sure where the inspiration for the capsule would come from– but that was until Theodore saw a photo of Muhammad Ali at his training camp in Pennsylvania from back in the 1970s.

“One of the starting points for the collection was a picture of Muhammad Ali from the Seventies taken at ‘Fighter’s Heaven,’ the boxer’s training camp in Deer Lake, Pennsylvania,” said Theodore. “When I discovered this image of Ali wearing a sweatshirt, the collection fell into place.”

So with one look at the collection and not only do you get your relaxed vibes, but a sporty boxing feel as well. The capsule includes sweatshirts, sweat t-shirts, sweatpants, cotton varsity jackets, and hoodies with a luxe laid back feel. Elephants, which The Brooklyn Circus loves to use as logos, can be seen on several pieces as well as the number 1920, a nod to the birth year of his grandmother.

You can shop the entire offering –which ranges in prices from $98 to $398– here and get a better look in the gallery below.

