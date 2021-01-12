New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Says No to Trump’s Medal of Freedom Award

It is no secret that Outgoing President Donald Trump has a good relationship with past and present members of the New England Patriots, from owner Robert Kraft, all the way to the players.

One prominent figure, head coach Bill Belichick, is so close to Trump that he was recently expected to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The championship-winning coach, however, has decided to decline the honor in light of the D.C. Capitol insurrection that took place on Jan 6.

“Recently I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients. Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award,” Belichick wrote, per ESPN. “Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team,” he continued.

One person that did accept the award was Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, who supported Trump on a lot of issues and opinion, specifically on the baseless voter fraud claims that have continued to surface since the conclusion of the November 2020 Presidential Elections.

Belichick was supposed to receive his award on Jan. 14.

