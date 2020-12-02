McDonald’s Offering Free McRibs For Shaving Your Face

McDonalds is offering an iconic sandwich for free, with a catch. The fast-food giant is partnering with the cancer charity “No-Shave November” to offer free McRib sandwiches to the first 10-thousand people who post online their clean-shaven selfies. The company says it’s happy to bring awareness to the cancer charity, but everyone knows that “facial hair and McRib sauce just don’t mix.” By Thursday, fans must include the hashtag “shave-4-McRib-sweepstakes” and mention McDonalds in their Instagram or Twitter to win. The McRib will be available starting tomorrow nationwide for a limited time.

