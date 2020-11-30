Obama Endorses Drake For Biopic

Former President Barack Obama is endorsing Canadian rapper Drake to play him in a biopic. Obama was asked in an interview last week how he felt about Drake’s desire to portray him in a movie, and called him a “talented, talented brother” who has his “household’s stamp of approval.” He said “more importantly,” his daughters Malia and Sasha “would be just fine with it.” The 34-year-old Drake told an interviewer ten years ago that he would like to play Obama in a movie someday. The rapper first became famous as an actor in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi:Next Generation.”

(Source–The Blast)

