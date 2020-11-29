Local group wins battle to ‘Reclaim Indiana Avenue’

The little guy has won. After outcry from the public local developer Buckingham Companies has dropped plans to build luxury apartments on Indiana Avenue in the shadow of the Madam Walker Legacy Building.
Paula Brooks from Reclaim Indiana Avenue explains how people can get involved for future development plans.
Historian and Indiana Avenue tour guide, Sampson Levingston, gives us context to the history of Indiana Avenue.
‘Open Lines’ hosted by Cameron Ridle airs LIVE Sunday Mornings at 8AM on 106.7 WTLC-FM and HOT 96.3 WHHH-FM Indianapolis.
