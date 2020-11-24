Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K Tells The Difference Between A Black Family And A White Family's Thanksgiving [WATCH]

Since our Thanksgiving will be looking a little different, Special K is giving some comic relief just in time for the holidays.  We all know that black families and white families differ in a lot of ways, especially food.  When you think of the upcoming holiday, our menus tend to look different!  Listen to Special K describe a black person’s Thanksgiving dinner compared to a white family.

 

Special K Tells The Difference Between A Black Family And A White Family's Thanksgiving [WATCH]

