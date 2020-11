History could be made during music’s biggest night next year. The Grammy nominations were revealed Tuesday and Beyonce leads the way with nine. If she takes eight, she’ll become the biggest Grammy winner of all time. She shares three nominations with Megan Thee Stallion for their “Savage” remix. The rapper is also up for Best New Artist, along with seven others including Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus.

(Source-Yahoo Entertainment)

