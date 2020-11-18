Twitter Adds New Disappearing Tweets Feature

Twitter has introduced its newest update: Fleets. Fleets are disappearing messages that go away after 24 hours, similar to Instagram Stories. The new feature will be available to all iPhone and Android users globally over the coming days. The company said that through their tests in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea, people with Fleets talked more on Twitter. Fleets can be text, reactions to tweets and photos are videos with background and text customization options.

(Source-The Verge)

