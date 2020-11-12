Cardi B Debuts First Reebok Footwear Collection

Cardi B has officially launched her first full sneaker collection with Reebok after signing with the company in 2018. Cardi first teased the collection with a limited edition drop just before her birthday last month and it sold out in 18 hours. The collection includes re-imagined versions of the company’s long-standing Club C sneaker, which has been collection includes re-imagined versions of the company’s long-standing Club C sneaker. The “WAP” rapper reportedly played a large roll in the design of the two sneakers, which come in three colorways for women and children. The sneakers are set to arrive in stores and online Friday.

(Source-The Root)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: