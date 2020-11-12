Eminem Celebrates ‘Without Me’ Video Hitting 1B YouTube Views

Eminem is crossing yet another musical milestone. YouTube announced Tuesday that Em’s 2002 video “Without Me” hit one billion views on the streaming giant. To commemorate the occasion, Slim Shady and his Shady Records imprint fired off a tweet announcing a new HD version of the video is now available. “Without Me” is taken from Eminem’s fourth studio album The “Eminem Show,” which was released on May 26, 2002. The 20-track project became the best-selling album across the globe that year and was ultimately certified diamond by the RIAA.

