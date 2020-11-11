Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

LeBron James Named To List Of Influential African-Americans

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

LeBron James has been named one of the top 100 most influential African-Americans in the world. The list is compiled by editors at African Leadership Magazine who say the rankings include individuals that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, skill and commitment within their profession and to the African American community. LeBron shares space on the list with the likes of former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.

100 most influential African-Americans in the world , African Leadership Magazine , Lebron James

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
70 photos
Latest
Miami Heat Introduce LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade
LeBron James Named To List Of Influential African-Americans
 4 mins ago
11.11.20
Photos
Close