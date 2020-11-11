LeBron James Named To List Of Influential African-Americans

LeBron James has been named one of the top 100 most influential African-Americans in the world. The list is compiled by editors at African Leadership Magazine who say the rankings include individuals that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, skill and commitment within their profession and to the African American community. LeBron shares space on the list with the likes of former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.

