President-elect Joe Biden is shattering the record for most votes ever, topping 77-million. That’s five-million more than President Trump as thousands of ballots are left to be counted. Trump still refuses to accept the election results but Biden is telling world leaders “America is back.” He’s spoken to several so far, including the British Prime Minister. Boris Johnson told members of Parliament today they had an excellent phone call.

(Source-Newsweek)

