Ayesha Curry Debuts Braided Bantu Knots On The Cover Of Sweet July Magazine

It might be Sweet July magazine, but Ayesha Curry’s beautiful spread is preparing us for the holidays! Curry debuted a new look, courtesy of her hair stylist Jess Jewel, on the latest cover of Sweet July magazine and we absolutely love it.

The 31-year-old wife and mother of three took to social media to reveal photos from the magazine’s upcoming holiday issue and we honestly can’t stop talking about it. Wearing a ruby top with an embroidered neckline, Ayesha gave us her best poses while donning natural makeup and her braids twisted in stylish bantu knots. In the photo’s caption, she shared a preview of the magazine’s upcoming feature article where she opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed her outlook on life.

“If the past seven or eight months have given us the time to do anything, it’s been to look at ourselves — our innermost feelings, our most profound thoughts, hopes, dreams, fears and sometimes doubts,” she wrote. “With the holidays near but amid uncertainty, I want to encourage everyone to be still and present as best you can. Connect not only with your families (even from afar) but also with yourselves, even if only for five minutes. Eat well, laugh, cry, feel, and attempt to enjoy the current slowness of life.”

In a follow up post where she shared another photo from the magazine spread, she expressed her feelings on the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election. This time, she wore a patterned strapless top and matching deep ruby lipstick and wrote in the caption, “if someone could see us and understand the importance of how much their vote matters, I was OK with putting ourselves out there. Your vote really does count and it does matter, especially if we want to see the change that we’re out marching in the streets for.”

While the important messages in Ayesha’s captions definitely resonated with her fans, it was her new look that really got people talking in the post’s comments. Famous followers like Gabrielle Union and Yvonne Orji commented on how much loved Ayesha’s new look while others specifically complimented her bantu knots as a beautiful display of Black excellence.

Sweet July magazine was launched in April 2020 and is meant to symbolize the month she married Steph Curry as well as the birthdays of all of their children. The first issue made Ayesha the first Black woman to publish her own magazine since Oprah Winfrey and B. Smith.

Ayesha Curry Trades In Her Darker Hair For The Blonde Bombshell Life

Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35 Pounds & Slay That Green Bikini

Ayesha Curry Debuts Braided Bantu Knots On The Cover Of Sweet July Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: