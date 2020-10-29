Remember The Name: Keiajah “KJ” Brooks Had Heavy Smoke For Kansas City Board Of Police Commissioners

As of now, the viral video of Keiajah “KJ” Brooks should have made it across a timeline or two but in case it hasn’t, read on. The Kansas City activist gave a blistering rebuke of the city’s police chief and also called out each member of the city’s board of police commissioners by name.

Brooks began her speech letting the folks in attendance know off the bat that she wasn’t there to make friends with anyone. Instead, Brooks used her time to directly speak to what she and other community activists have called racist and unfair treatment in the city at the hands of its police force.

“Fair warning, I’m not nice. And I don’t seek to be respectable,” Brooks stated in the opener of her speech. “I’m not asking y’all for anything, cause y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor.”

It just gets better from there.

“I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low-cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments to me,” said with the proper amount of shade intact.

She then went on the offensive on Chief Smith.

“Firstly, stop using Black children as photo opportunities. Cause they’re cute now, but in 10 years, they’re Black male suspects in red shirts and khaki shorts. Eating cookies and drinking milk with children does not absolve you of your complicity in their oppression and denigration, Rick Smith,” Brooks said with unflinching focus.

She continued with, “So I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks, and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life, and you all in this room have chosen profits over people. And that’s pathetic.”

Check out the entire speech below.

