Vice President Mike Pence’s office is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. At least five people in the VP’s orbit, including his chief of staff Marc Short, have tested positive for the respiratory illness. The vice president and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus Sunday. The outbreak in his inner circle isn’t stopping Pence from campaigning. He was in North Carolina Sunday rallying voters for President Trump’s re-election.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: