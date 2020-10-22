Final Presidential Debate Set For Tonight

The final presidential debate is just hours away. President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have a chance to make their final case before the upcoming election on November 3rd. Kristen Welker of NBC News is set to moderate tonight’s event. The nonpartisan commission on presidential debates made one change since the first raucous debate between Trump and Biden. The microphone of one candidate will cut off while his opponent delivers initial two-minute answers to each topic.

How long will it take until President trump will try to talk over the muted mic? Will he walk off the stage in frustration?

We’ll see tonight.

