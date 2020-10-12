Uncategorized
Amazon Prime Day Begins Tuesday

It’s time to get ‘Primed.’

Amazon’s big annual sale starts Tuesday. Prime Day 2020 is almost here after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will roll on through Wednesday with sales on thousands of items in different product categories. It’s exclusively for Prime members. Some of the big sales include Amazon devices, like the Echo Dot and Fire tablets. Shoppers can also save on other tech gadgets, TVs and more.

For more info on Amazon Prime Day 2020, click here—-https://www.nbcnews.com/shopping/deals-and-sales/amazon-prime-day-2020-n1242882

 

Photos
