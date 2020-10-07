Facebook Banning QAnon On Its Platforms

Facebook is banning all accounts, groups and pages dedicated to the QAnon movement. The social network began cracking down on the baseless internet conspiracy theory in August. That led to roughly 15-hundred pages, groups and profiles getting scrubbed. The company believes it had to restrict the quote – “ability of QAnon and Militarized Social Movements to operate and organize” on its platform.

For more on this story, click here—https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/facebook-bans-qanon-across-its-platforms-n1242339

