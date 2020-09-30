Gabrielle Union & NBC Reach Resolution Over A.G.T. Discrimination Case

Gabrielle Union and NBC have finally reached a settlement following her accusations of workplace toxicity on America’s Got Talent. In a joint statement, the company and the former judge are saying they reached an “amicable resolution. ” After Union was fired in November of last year, she filed a harassment complaint in the state of California against the show accusing them of threatening her for speaking out against racism and a toxic work place culture. An investigation into the accusations found no evidence of systematic racism. However, the actress did end up getting compensated following the allegations.

(Source-Billboard)

