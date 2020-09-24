Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Amazon Starting Prime Day October 13

It appears Amazon’s major shopping event is coming in the next few weeks. The Verge reports the retail giant will hold Prime Day on October 13th and 14th. An official announcement is expected to be made this Sunday. Amazon had pushed back the popular discount days because of the coronavirus pandemic, with it normally being held in July. It signaled Prime Day would be held in the fourth quarter when releasing second-quarter earnings earlier this year, but didn’t provide a concrete date.

Amazon , Amazon Prime Days

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
68 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
man relaxing on the bedroomand using the tablet
Amazon Starting Prime Day October 13
 3 hours ago
09.24.20
Photos
Close