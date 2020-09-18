Sony Reveals Price For PlayStation 5

Let the video game competition begin. Sony has unveiled the price for the new PlayStation 5 console, which comes in at 499-dollars. That’s the same price as its rival, the Xbox Series X from Microsoft. Both companies will also be offering cheaper versions of their consoles. A digital edition of the PS5, which doesn’t have a disc drive, comes in at 399-dollars. Microsoft will also have the Series S that has a price tag of 299-dollars. The new PlayStation will makes its debut on November 12th, two days after the next Xbox hits the market.

(Source-CNN)

