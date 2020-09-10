Feels like just yesterday Pusha T shocked the Hip-Hop world when he revealed that Drake was hiding a child from the world and the world from his child.

Since then Drizzy has owned up to being that baby’s father and while we’re not entirely sure just how involved he is in baby Adonis’ life, he’s recently shared a new pic of his first child going to his first day of school. With his blond hair cornrowed to the back of his dome, Chrome Heart gear and all-black Air Force 1’s, little Adonis seems ready to stunt on his peers just like his multi-platinum daddy does on his.

Heck, he’s even rolling up to school in a black SUV like a baby don. Most of us grew up taking public transportation. Remember train and bus passes with the hologram on em?

An obviously proud Drake sending his kid off to school, Drizzy captioned the post with the heartfelt words, “First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid .”

Indeed it is.

Of course the comments were flooded with well wishes from Drizzy’s celebrity friends such as YG, 21 Savage, Lala Anthony, and Ty Dolla $ign. No comments from Pusha or Kanye tho.

Drake Shares A Picture of Adonis Going To His First Day of School was originally published on hiphopwired.com

