Add Home Depot to the list of retailers not opening for Black Friday this year. The home improvement chain will take an alternate route by offering the typical one-day sale prices for two months. The company said the deals will be available in-person and online from November to December, with mobile app customers getting first dibs on the promotion. Numerous retailers decided to keep their doors shut the day after Thanksgiving due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Source-CNN)

