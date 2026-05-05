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Brownsburg Sex Offender Charged with Child Solicitation

A former orchestra teacher from Brownsburg was arrested again in relation to multiple child sex crime-related charges.

Published on May 5, 2026

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Michael Plewa
Source: FOX 59

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A former orchestra teacher has once again been taken into custody in relation to multiple child sex crime-related charges, around 10 years after his initial child seduction-related arrest in Boone County.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Michael Plewa, a Brownsburg resident, has been charged in Boone County with:

  • One count of attempt to commit vicarious sexual conduct, a Level 4 felony
  • One count of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony
  • Two counts of child solicitation – defendant has prior, each a Level 4 felony
  • One count of attempt to commit vicarious sexual gratification, a Level 5 felony
  • Two counts of child solicitation, each a Level 5 felony.

In April 2016, Plewa, a former orchestra teacher at Zionsville West Middle School, was arrested after he reportedly had a sexting relationship with a student who attended the middle school. Plewa, who became a registered sex offender, was sentenced to two years of probation in October 2017.

In April 2026, law enforcement in Boone County conducted an undercover operation in an attempt to communicate with and identify individuals who wished to meet minors for sexual purposes. Court documents said that an officer posed on a website as a 14-year-old named Ally.

A man, later identified as Plewa, reportedly attempted to solicit the teen through the website for sexual purposes. The documents state that Plewa allegedly conducted sexual conversations with the teen, eventually asking the 14-year-old and her friend to get in the back of his truck and perform sexual acts.

On Saturday, the documents state that Plewa and the teen reportedly communicated about meeting in a park in Lebanon to “engage in sexually explicit conduct.” At that time, Plewa was detained by officers in the area.

In an interview at the time, Plewa reportedly said he was at the park to meet with a friend to pick up music equipment. Later in the conversation, Plewa reportedly said he had met a “female on a website” and that the female “was going to have sex for the first time.”

Plewa reportedly said that he didn’t believe that the person was “who they said they were,” stating that he didn’t believe he was talking with a teenager or that the sex acts would ever take place.

“(Plewa) stated that it was a fantasy,” the documents said.

Court documents indicate that Plewa’s initial hearing is scheduled for Friday morning in Boone County.

Brownsburg Sex Offender Charged with Child Solicitation was originally published on wibc.com

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