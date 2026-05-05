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Babyface and Chase Infiniti Take Over the 2026 Met Gala

Indy Natives Babyface and Chase Infiniti Take Over the 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala brought together the biggest names in music, film, and culture for a night where fashion truly became art. And representing Black excellence in two different eras were none oth..

Published on May 5, 2026

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  • Babyface, R&B legend, added timeless energy to the star-studded event
  • Chase Infiniti, a new creative force, made a bold debut with her artful gown
  • The gala celebrated the continuous evolution and enduring greatness of Black culture
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Babyface & Chase Infiniti Shine at the 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala brought together the biggest names in music, film, and culture for a night where fashion truly became art. And representing Black excellence in two different eras were none other than R&B legend Babyface and rising star Chase Infiniti.

RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

RELATED: Iconic Black Met Gala Moments Through the Years

A Night Where Culture Meets Couture

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year’s theme, “Fashion Is Art,” pushed celebrities to treat the red carpet like a canvas. The result was one of the most visually creative Met Galas in recent memory, blending music, storytelling, and high fashion into one unforgettable night.

Chase Infiniti Makes a Statement Debut

All eyes were on Chase Infiniti as she made her Met Gala debut and immediately stamped herself as one to watch. Wearing a custom Thom Browne gown inspired by the iconic Venus de Milo statue, her look featured over 1.5 million sequins layered in hundreds of colors to mimic brushstrokes.

The moment was more than just fashion. It was artistry. It was intention. And it signaled the arrival of a new generation of Black creatives redefining what red carpet presence looks like.

Babyface Brings Timeless Energy

While newer stars turned heads, Babyface reminded everyone why legends never go out of style. Known for shaping the sound of R&B for decades, his presence at the Met Gala and its after-parties added a layer of legacy to the night.

Spotted among major names at exclusive events following the gala, Babyface was part of a powerful mix of artists, actors, and tastemakers celebrating culture, creativity, and connection.

You had Babyface, whose pen helped define generations of music, in the same space as Chase Infiniti, who is just beginning to define her own lane in fashion and film.

It was a reminder that Black excellence is not just about the past or the future. It is a continuous story being written in real time.

From timeless legends to rising stars, nights like the Met Gala show the full spectrum of Black brilliance.

Whether it is through music, fashion, or storytelling, the culture continues to evolve while staying rooted in greatness.

RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

RELATED: Iconic Black Met Gala Moments Through the Years

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