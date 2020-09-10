Trump Responds To Book Comments He Downplayed COVID

President Trump admits he “perhaps” misled the nation about coronavirus to avoid creating panic. He says he’s a cheerleader for the country and doesn’t want people to be frightened. He reportedly told legendary journalist Bob Woodward in March he was trying to play down the threat even though he knew the virus was deadlier than the flu. All that is in the new book “Rage” which comes out next week.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on Fox News Wednesday saying Trump never deliberately downplayed the virus when he told the nation it would disappear. He says their conversations were always straightforward, but admits he may have distorted the facts. The book claims Trump knew the danger weeks before for the first death.

What are your thoughts?

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: