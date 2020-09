Fewer Americans are holding a barbecue to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. A Bank of America survey found only 45-percent of those surveyed planned to attend or host a backyard party this year. That’s about ten percent less than a typical year prior to the coronavirus pandemic. It also has a ripple effect on the economy with lower demand for burgers, hot dogs and beer not to mention ketchup and mustard sales.

Are any of you cooking out today and if so, what are you grilling?

Also On 106.7 WTLC: