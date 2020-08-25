BuyBlackTuesday: CLD, Attorney Nathaniel Lee & Tyscot Records

Center for Leadership Development

Address: 2425 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Phone: 317-923-8111

Website: https://cldinc.org/

MISSION

The mission of the Center for Leadership Development is to foster the advancement of minority youth in Central Indiana as future professional, business and community leaders by providing experiences that encourage personal development and educational attainment.

VISION

This vision – empowering youth and strengthening community – became clear in the mid 1970’s when Indianapolis community leaders identified several reasons why African American youth were failing to graduate from high school, not entering college and failing to achieve economically sound and personally rewarding careers. Youth did not value education as an aspirational goal, they were not aware of the many options available to them, and they did not have the support of family and community. African American role models were not stepping forward in enough force to mentor and guide these young people.

Responding to the many serious obstacles facing minority youth, these visionary leaders founded the Center for Leadership Development. Since that time, CLD has developed programs and events which deliver exceptional experiences to both students and parents. The programs are based on CLD’s Five Principles for Success – five core values that develop and prepare youth for the highest levels of academic achievement, career success, and community service.

Attorney Nathaniel Lee at Lee Cossell & Crowley, LLP

Address: 151 N Delaware St #1500, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: (317) 631-5151

Website: https://www.nleelaw.com/

Attorney Nathaniel Lee, the Senior Partner of Lee Cossell & Crowley, LLP, is a graduate of Morehead State University, Morehead Kentucky, where he obtained his B.A. (1977) and Masters (1978) degrees. He received his J.D. from the University of Georgia, Athens (1982). He has practiced in the Indianapolis region since his bar admission and is active with various community organizations and boards.

Attorney Lee manages the Law Firm’s operations. His practice encompasses virtually all of the substantive areas of litigation involving the Firm. He concentrates his practice areas involving major personal injury or death claims, medical negligence, defective products, and police misconduct. He has litigated in excess of 150 jury trials. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Marion County Bar Association (1987-91; 1993-97; 1998-2003, 2007-2014); Counsel to the Indiana Ronald McDonald House (1987-2000), Legal Education Director for the National Bar Association (2001-2008), Civil Advocacy Section Chair, National Bar Association (2003- 2009); Recipient of President’s Award, National Bar Association, 2002, 2004, 2007; Indiana Supreme Court Hearing Officer (1999-2000), Indiana Supreme Court CLEO Advisory Board Member (1999- 2005), Co-Chair Judicial Evaluation Committee, Indianapolis Bar Association (2000-2001), American Trial Lawyers Association (now known as AAJ), the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, Federal Appellate Bar Association and the Indianapolis Bar Association; Indiana Super Lawyer 2005-2018; 2009 recipient of “Distinguished Barrister” Award presented by Indiana Lawyer (selection from over 15,000 lawyers within the State of Indiana); selected as one of the “100 National Top Trial Lawyers” by American Trial Lawyers Association from 2007-2018.

Attorney Lee serves as Chairman of The Lee Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable organization which provides annual assistance to youth and families in the Greater Indianapolis and surrounding areas, as well as holds membership on many other community boards and projects. The Lee Foundation, chaired by Attorney Nathaniel Lee, is a non-profit organization, which provides assistance to families in the greater Indianapolis and surrounding communities. In the past, The Lee Foundation has sponsored two (2) annual events during the year: Halloween Drive-Through Candy Giveaway on Halloween Night and Christmas Adopt-A-Family during the month of December. Both events have been held for the past fifteen (15) years and have serviced thousands of families and children annually for the Halloween Candy Give-A-Way and assisted more than 2500 children and families for the Christmas Adopt-A-Family with food, clothing, toys, gifts and utility assistance during the Christmas seasons. Other assistance offered by the Foundation includes athletic sponsorships to local youth and youth groups, as well as other community assistance.

Tyscot Records

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Website: https://www.tyscot.com/

Tyscot Records is the oldest existing African-American gospel music recording label in the world. The company was co-founded in 1976 by Dr. Leonard Scott and has introduced the world to some of its biggest gospel artists ranging from John P. Kee, Vashawn Mitchell and Deitrick Haddon in the early days to new superstars such as Anthony Brown & Group therAPy, Casey J and Bri (Briana Babineaux).

