Poll: Black, White People Differ On Police Confidence

A new poll shows only 19 percent of Black adults say they have a “great deal” of confidence in the police while 56-percent of White adults do. The Gallup poll has consistently found differences in Americans’ confidence in police, but this is the biggest racial gap ever recorded. Black voters also have much less confidence in the Presidency, with a 34-point drop from White voters. They were split on the military, the U.S. Supreme Court and the criminal justice system, but had similar levels of confidence in institutions like newspapers, banks and public schools.

