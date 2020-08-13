Pelosi: Both Sides ‘Miles Apart’ On Stimulus Talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “people will die” if it takes too long to agree on a coronavirus relief bill. She told reporters she doesn’t want negotiations to drag until the end of next month. She also told MSNBC that both sides are still miles apart in talks. Pelosi says until Republican are ready to meet in the middle, there’s “no use sitting in a room” so they can tell Democrats that states should go bankrupt.

For more on this story, click here—https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/12/politics/pelosi-stimulus/index.html

Also On 106.7 WTLC: