Indy businesses that don’t follow mask mandates face $1,000 fine

INDIANAPOLIS – Businesses that don’t follow the city of Indianapolis’ mask and social distancing restrictions could face an immediate $1,000 fine.

Over the weekend, there were three instances of businesses not following the rules of mandated masks and 6-foot social distancing policies. In one of those instances, the Indianapolis Speedrome race track, the business faces a $1,000 fine.

According to a report from the Marion County Health Department, the Speedrome violated the health order on Saturday by “greatly exceeding its 25% capacity limit for attendance.” The health department also noted there was not proper social distancing of 6 feet and the face covering requirement for guests was not properly enforced.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of the county’s health department said the time for education and warnings is over.

“This weekend, several businesses flouted the guidance that is in place to stop COVID from spreading,” Hogsett said. “They did this even as children teachers and administrators cautiously are returning to school, as other businesses remain closed at great cost, as families make painful sacrifices because they want to do their part to bring an end to this pandemic.”

In addition to the Speedrome, there were two other businesses that didn’t follow the guidance over the weekend, but city officials didn’t clarify what they were.

Indianapolis bars and nightclubs will remain closed, while outdoor and indoor dining will remain at 50% capacity.

The health department can fine businesses $1,000 per day for disobeying the guidance, as well as shut the business down if changes aren’t made. Hogsett didn’t call out the Speedrome by name, but made his feelings clear on the issue.

“Spectators at a venue, packing the stands without masks is beyond discouraging,” Hogsett said.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: