Buy Black Tuesday Week 1: Check Out These Black Owned Businesses In Indy!

Each week 106.7 WTLC, Hot 96.3, and AM 1310 The Light will highlight black owned businesses in the Indianapolis area. This week we are featuring black owned businesses in education. Check them out below.
Rooted High School
5750 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 | (317) 986-7574 | rootedschoolindy.org
Him By Her Collegiate School for the Arts
4501 E 32nd St | (317) 918-7799 | himbyherschool.org
Martin University
2186 N Sherman Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46218 | (317) 543-3235 | Martin.edu
Click here to submit your black business to be featured in our Black Business Directory
