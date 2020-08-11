Buy Black Indy
Buy Black Tuesday Week 1: Check Out These Black Owned Businesses In Indy!

Each week 106.7 WTLC, Hot 96.3, and AM 1310 The Light will highlight black owned businesses in the Indianapolis area. This week we are featuring black owned businesses in education. Check them out below.

Rooted School @ Eastern Star Church

5750 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 | (317) 986-7574 | rootedschoolindy.org

Him by Her

4501 E 32nd St | (317) 918-7799 | himbyherschool.org

Martin University

2186 N Sherman Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46218 | (317) 543-3235 | Martin.edu

 

Click here to submit your black business to be featured in our Black Business Directory 

