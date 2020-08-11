Oprah Winfrey Erects Dozens Of Breonna Taylor Billboards Outside Louisville

Oprah Winfrey is seeking justice for the death of Breonna Taylor. The 66-year-old media mogul has now paid for dozens of billboards to be put up around Louisville, Kentucky where Taylor was killed in March. The billboards feature the image of the 26-year-old E-M-T with a yellow backdrop with the words, “Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged.” Although one officer was fired months after the incident, none of the officers involved have been arrested or charged.

(Source-YahooNews.com)

