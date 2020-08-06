Detroit Pistons Invite J. Cole To Tryout For Team

Will he or won’t he?…

Rapper J. Cole’s recently revisited NBA dream is seemingly coming to life. On Monday, the Detroit Pistons invited the Dreamville MC to tryout for the team and even mocked up a jersey in his honor. The Pistons were building off the momentum spurned from Master P’s revelation Cole may be seriously training to get picked up. Cole has yet to respond to the Pistons’ open invitation as of press time.

for more on this story, click here—https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9428250/j-cole-nba-career-master-p

