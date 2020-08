50 Cent is taking a break from social media. Over the weekend, the Queens rapper said that he would be taking a hiatus from Instagram after content he posted was removed. According to 50, the post that was removed is a young woman in a thong bikini bending over while sitting on the ground. The break wouldn’t be the first for the media mogul as last year, 50 temporarily deactivated his Instagram account after suggesting that he “liked Twitter better.”

(Source-Complex.com)

