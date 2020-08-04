LeBron James Releasing Children’s Book Next Week

Basketball star LeBron James is releasing a children’s book next week. The book’s title “I Promise” is inspired by his children’s motivational program of the same name. The 40-page book is illustrated by Nina Mata who worked with Olympian Laurie Hernandez on her children’s book. Along with the book, LeBron is also dropping an audio version read by his mother. The Lakers star is reportedly also working on a book aimed at middle schoolers that is set to come out sometime next year.

(Source-bckonline.com)

