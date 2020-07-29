50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion Over Insensitive Meme

50 Cent is issuing an apology to Megan Thee Stallion after posting a meme about her recent shooting incident. Late Monday night, 50 said he was sorry to the 25-year-old rapper after she called out people via social media for making fun of the shooting she was recently involved in and suffered injuries from. In an Instagram post published by the Queens rapper, 50 explained how he didn’t think Megan’s incident was real and that he never set out to intentionally hurt her. The meme 50 is apologizing for stems from when he posted an image from the 1991 film ‘Boyz n the Hood’ superimposed with Megan’s head, showing her as the character Ricky, played by actor Morris Chestnut, who gets shot while running away. Megan was shot on July 12th and sustained gunshot wounds on both of her feet after allegedly trying to leave the chauffeur-driven SUV that she and Tory Lanez were riding in.

(Source-ETonline.com)

