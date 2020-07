Major League Baseball is taking steps to save its season after a coronavirus outbreak. The league suspended the season for the Florida Marlins for at least a week after 15 of its players and two staff members tested positive. It also is suspending the Phillies season through Friday because they shared the field over the weekend. So far, no Philadelphia player has tested positive. It can take up to five days after exposure before a test turns up positive.

(Source-ESPN)

