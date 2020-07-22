IMPD Will No Longer Use No-Knock Warrants

Since the passing of countless individuals at the hands of police, Indianapolis Metro Police Department has been listening to the community and working on changing some of their practices.

Wednesday, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor announced that the department will no longer be using no-knock warrants. According to IMPD, a no-knock warrant was previously an order issued that would authorize officers to enter someone’s premises without first knocking and announcing their presence.

See Also: Statehouse confrontation between black senator and Capitol police under investigation

This practice was officially suspended on July 17 and took effect immediately.

Source: RTV6

Also On 106.7 WTLC: