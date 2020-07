Kroger cashiers are no longer giving coins to customers. The store said in a statement released late last week that the move comes after the Federal Reserve announced a U.S. coin shortage due to the pandemic. Kroger will credit any excess change directly to customer loyalty cards that can be applied to future purchases. Customers will also have the option to round up their purchases and donate the change to the company’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation.

