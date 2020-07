Nintendo fans are being offered the chance to make a thousand bucks doing what they already love. An online company is looking for one person willing to play 50 hours of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That comes out to 20-bucks an hour. The gamer must have a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite console. Those interested can apply at ‘high-speed-internet-dot-com.’ A winner will be chosen on August 6th.

(Source-CBSNews.com)

