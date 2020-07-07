Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After Receiving Backlash From LGBTQ Community

After making controversial remarks in reference to the possibility of playing a trans man in an upcoming movie, actress Halle Berry issued an apology after her hurtful remarks went viral.

“[The role is] a character where the woman is a trans character,” she said in an Instagram Live with celebrity stylist Christin Brown over the weekend. “So she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Berry was looking into the unnamed project, but passed in order to star and direct her first film, Bruised. The controversy came when Berry misgendered the character, referring to the role of a woman instead of a trans man.

“I want to experience that world, understand that world. I want to deep dive in that in the way I did Bruised,” she continued. “Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project, and that will require me cutting all of my hair off.”

“That’s what I want to experience and understand and study and explore… it’s really important to me to tell stories, and that’s a woman, that’s a female story – it changes to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that. I want to get into it.”

Clearly, a loved member of her community or inner circle pulled her to the side to have a heart to heart with her afterward. On Monday she issued an apology by posting on her Instagram and Twitter account.

“Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man and I’d like to apologize for those remarks,” she began.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“As a cisgender woman I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniable have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she wrote.

“I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate, and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Berry’s accountability here is needed as so often, cisgender actors have taken roles away from trans actors who are constantly asked to repress themselves, or even hide the fact that they are a member of the trans community.

Hopefully, Berry will continue to do the work to unravel her own biases and fulfill her promise to remain an ally to the trans community.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s 22 photos Launch gallery 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s 1. Introducing Dorothy Dandridge – New York Premiere Source: 1 of 22 2. 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals Source: 2 of 22 3. 57th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards Source: 3 of 22 4. ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Preview Performance Source: 4 of 22 5. First Annual ESPY Awards – Press Room Source: 5 of 22 6. ‘Losing Isaiah’ Hollywood Premiere Source: 6 of 22 7. 21st Annual People’s Choice Awards – Press Room Source: 7 of 22 8. Ninth Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Press Room Source: 8 of 22 9. First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Press Room Source: 9 of 22 10. ‘Executive Decision’ Westwood Premiere Source: 10 of 22 11. Third Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards – Press Room Source: 11 of 22 12. Halle Berry Portrait Session Source: 12 of 22 13. Halle Berry Portrait Session Source: 13 of 22 14. Publicity Still Of Halle Berry Source: 14 of 22 15. SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES Source: 15 of 22 16. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS IN LA Source: 16 of 22 17. Halle Berry Source: 17 of 22 18. USA – Halle Berry Stars in ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ Source: 18 of 22 19. NEW YORK PREMIER: ‘INTRODUCING DOROTHY DANDRIDGE’. Source: 19 of 22 20. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS EVENING IN L.A. Source: 20 of 22 21. Halle Berry Source: 21 of 22 22. The 2nd Annual Blockbuster Awards Source: 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After Receiving Backlash From LGBTQ Community was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com