Tom Hanks Support Basic Safety Measures After Contracting COVID-19

Actor Tom Hanks is urging people to “wear a mask, social distance, wash [their] hands,” after he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19. At a press conference for his upcoming movie, Greyhound, he said, “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things, I just think shame on you.” He and his wife were some of the first celebrities to report they had fallen ill with the virus in March. They have since recovered and donated their plasma as a treatment for others with the virus.

