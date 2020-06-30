Fat Joe Tapped To Lead Latino Summit

Fat Joe is gearing up to lead a summit focusing on Hispanics in their many contributions to art and American culture. NGL Collective bosses have brought together Latino tastemakers and influencers for the #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit, which will take place on Wednesday. Rapper Residente, actor Luis Guzman, “Orange Is The New Black” star Dascha Polanco, John Leguizamo, and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will also be among the guest speakers at the day-long event. The free event will begin at 12 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available to livestream online.

(Source-AllHipHop.com)

