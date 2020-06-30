NASCAR’s Wallace: Police Wouldn’t Target Confederate Flag Ban Protesters

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is not ruling out fans protesting the circuit’s ban of the Confederate flag. Its only full-time black driver said fans have the right to peacefully protest after NASCAR banned the emblem two weeks ago. He also related the situation to social justice demonstrations over the last month after George Floyd’s death and said those fans would not be targeted by police. Wallace rhetorically asked, “you won’t see cops pepper spraying them and shooting them with rubber bullets, will you?” Both he and NASCAR have dominated headlines recently after what appeared to be a noose was found in his race garage prior to a race earlier this week.

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

