Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ads

Emoji or hate symbol? President Trump’s campaign calls the use of an upside-down red triangle an emoji. But Facebook says the Nazi symbol violates their policy on hate. So the social media giant removed all campaign posts and ads with the image. And it’s not the first time. Facebook says it took down campaign ads in March that made misleading claims about the census.

Click here for more of this story—-https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/18/facebook-removes-trump-ads-with-symbols-used-by-nazis.html

