First Vogue Black Cover Model Calls On Anna Wintour To Make Changes

Vogue’s very first Black cover model is calling on the fashion industry to make changes amid the Black Lives Matter movement. In a new article published by the Washington Post, Beverly Johnson suggested that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour needs to “hold her peers in fashion accountable for making structural changes.” She also said that racial inequality and discrimination is prevalent in the beauty business. Johnson made history in 1974, when she became the first Black woman to grace the cover of Vogue.

