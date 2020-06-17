New surveillance video shows moments before Dreasjon Reed killed by IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS — Recently obtained surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the death of Dreasjon Reed, the 21-year-old man killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer following a vehicle pursuit in May.

Call 6 Investigates obtained the surveillance video just one day after a lawsuit was filed in Federal Court targeting the City of Indianapolis, IMPD, the police chief, a deputy chief and two officers.

The video, which is about 24 seconds in length, shows Reed stopping his vehicle behind ACE Lock & Key near 62nd Street and Michigan Road after leading police on a long chase — which he was also streaming on Facebook Live.

