Fauci Says He Hasn’t Spoken To Trump In Two Weeks

Doctor Anthony Fauci is not in contact with the president. In a conversation with NPR on Tuesday, the leading infectious disease expert in the country said their last interaction came at a meeting to inform Donald Trump about the progress toward a coronavirus vaccine two weeks ago. The comments come as several states are reporting surges in COVID cases. Fauci said Tuesday it was hard to say whether the surge in cases could be pointed to the reopening of states, but said some states opened before hitting required benchmarks.

